Out of Place Floods, Hurricanes and Freeze Events (1040)

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Massive floods leave widespread destruction, displace 140 000 people in Afar, Ethiopia https://watchers.news/2020/09/22/afar...
Mainland Portugal hit by its first (sub)tropical cyclone on record https://watchers.news/2020/09/21/main...
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Renaissance Dam http://cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets...
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Scenarios of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Altitude and Relevant Reservoir by Using DEM and 3D Analysis http://curresweb.com/mejas/mejas/2014...
Topo map of Renaissance Dam Ethiopia https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUvDqXzX4...
exceptional satellite presentation of Hurricane Teddy in tandem with Storm Beta https://www.severe-weather.eu/tropica...
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