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Primary Endpoint of Vaccine was for SYMPTOMS, not infection.
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20 views • December 18, 2021
WHY IS THERE SO MANY BREAKTHRU CASES? Listen from the horses mouth. The “vaccine” trials primary endpoint was for immunity of SYMPTOMS. It was said by Moderna that it was impractical to measure infection. This is the reason why we are seeing so many “breakthrough” infections. The vaccine was not built to stop infection. It was merely made to stop symptoms of Covid. This means that the vaccine is incapable of providing immunity of infection. This means that the vaccine is incapable of providing herd immunity. This means that the vaccine is a waste of time. We were tricked into thinking that it was 95% effective but in reality, it only provided an immunity of symptoms. So it shouldn’t be any surprise that those who received the vaccine can contract and spread Covid 19 and its variants.
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