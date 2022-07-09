THE COLLAPSING OF AMERICA'S HOUSE VISION 7/9/22@12:57PM

A vision of my lovely Jesus riding a white horse while carrying a balance in one hand and a huge sledgehammer in the other in which he collapses the house of America.

I have given the wrong date of when this vision occurred in the video. It was actually received on 7/9/22. Please forgive me for this error! God bless!



Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

If you find your comment has been removed, then know it has been done so prayerfully. This channel is dedicated to my lovely Jesus and foolishness or profanity will no longer be tolerated. I do this in his power and authority. God bless!

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com





Donate:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis





Free eBook Download:

https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK





Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ