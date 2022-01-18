The Reinvention of the Global Order

According to historian Peter Turchin, for an empire to exist it requires a unifying ideology to overcome difference in race, culture and language from among its subjects. Because of this, "cooperation zones," as Turchin calls empires. did not emerge until after the great world religions sprouted: Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, etc. The Roman Empire had Stoic philosophy. As the corporatocracy attempts to set up a global control grid, is their answer to a new "unifying ideology" Woke culture? And, if so, will the rest of the world go along with what they see as inherently Nihilistic values?



DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.