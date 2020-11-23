BC GOES FULL DRACONIAN WITH NEW SWEEPING MANDATORY MASK MEASURES!!! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW!!!

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pressfortruth
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The BC government has just announced a new sweeping mandatory mask mandate that includes mandatory masks in all indoor public and retail spaces and restricting social gatherings to household members only for everyone across B.C. This new law comes on the heels of new “case” numbers that are on the rise despite the fact that as we’ve proven on this channel before “cases” mean nothing! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Odessa Orlewicz of Liberty Talk Canada about this new mandate, how long it may last, what “cases” actually means and most importantly how you can avoid being forced into wearing a mask when it is completely within your rights not to!
To lean more from Odessa visit:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMc3GUbnhSSBB2Q0Kg9mxIA
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