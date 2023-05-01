I am proud to stand with Florida
We are looking for all those tired of politics as usual. it's time we stand together.
you can find our main website at:
independentamericanparty.org
our Florida group can be found on Facebook at:
independent American Party of Florida
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.