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Assassinated FBI Chief Ted Gunderson Expose Satanic Ritual Child Abuse Sex Trafficking Network..
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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43 views • December 28, 2021
Original title: Former Fbi Chief Ted Gunderson on Satanic Ritual Abuse Child Sex Trafficking Network in the U.S.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ted_Gunderson
Ted Gunderson was born in Colorado Springs. He graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1950. Gunderson joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation in December 1951 under J. Edgar Hoover.

He served in the Mobile, Knoxville, New York City, and Albuquerque offices. He held posts as an Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge in New Haven and Philadelphia. In 1973 he became the head of the Memphis FBI and then the head of the Dallas FBI in 1975. Ted Gunderson was appointed the head of the Los Angeles FBI in 1977. In 1979 he was one of a handful interviewed for the job of FBI director, which ultimately went to William H. Webster.

After retiring from the FBI, Gunderson set up a private investigation firm, Ted L. Gunderson and Associates, in Santa Monica. In a 1995 conference in Dallas, Gunderson warned about the proliferation of secret Satanic groups, and the danger posed by the New World Order, a shadow government that controls the U.S. government.

He also claimed that a “slave auction” in which children were sold to men in turbans had been held in Las Vegas, that four thousand ritual human sacrifices are performed in New York City every year, and that the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City was carried out by the U.S. government.

Gunderson discovered that in the U.S. there is a secret widespread network of groups who kidnap children and infants, and subject them to Satanic ritual abuse and subsequent human sacrifice.

One of those groups is called The Finders, which Gunderson said is operated by the CIA.

Gunderson traveled around the country giving lectures about his work, which included cases that led him to discover the hidden groups involved with the Satanic Occult, which included child sex abuse and child sacrifice. His general lecture was about 4 hours, but there is one lecture still available today where he condensed this down to just a little over one hour, and we add here to our Bitchute channel.

Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fbi-declassifies-files-on-the-cias-involvement-in-satanic-ritual-abuse-and-child-sex-trafficking/

HealthImpactNews - 18363 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDWimgbIEloE/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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