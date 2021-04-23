© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corstet - The Future of Money China: Introduces World's First Central Bank Digital Currency 04-23-21
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • April 23, 2021
Dr. Jerome Corsi continues in a series of broadcasts that focus on today's financial realities and what is in store for tomorrow.
In part four, Dr. Corsi discusses the movement toward digital currency. It was announced a few days ago that Communist China is developing the world's first digital currency controlled by its central bank.
What are the positive and negative implications?
This deep dive into economics gives you the information you will need to understand the direction our economy is headed in the brave new world.
Knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
In part four, Dr. Corsi discusses the movement toward digital currency. It was announced a few days ago that Communist China is developing the world's first digital currency controlled by its central bank.
What are the positive and negative implications?
This deep dive into economics gives you the information you will need to understand the direction our economy is headed in the brave new world.
Knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.