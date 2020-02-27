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Bro Dave Ch. 1 - When Will Jesus Return - Apocalyptic Audiobook Commentary
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7 views • February 27, 2020
When will Jesus return? Before or after the Great Tribulation? That's a big question for many professing Christians. Brother Dave restricts himself to two verses on which both sides agree, and then locates clear evidence in those verses for when Jesus will return.
Brother Dave will be posting his comments after each chapter of Survivors, his End Time Apocalyptic audiobook.
Please watch Chapter 1 of Survivors if you haven't already (https://goo.gl/dy2WbC)
Click here http://goo.gl/xIXPTE to read an article which goes into more detail on what has been said in this video.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
VIEW AN IMPORTANT DOCUMENTARY ON THE MARK OF BEAST HERE https://goo.gl/dQtW4Z
***
Music info:
Artist: Kai Engel
Album: Irsen's Tale
Song: Intro
License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/]
#EndTimeSurvivors
#SurvivorsNovel
#BrotherDave
#TheReturnOfChrist
#LeftBehind
Brother Dave will be posting his comments after each chapter of Survivors, his End Time Apocalyptic audiobook.
Please watch Chapter 1 of Survivors if you haven't already (https://goo.gl/dy2WbC)
Click here http://goo.gl/xIXPTE to read an article which goes into more detail on what has been said in this video.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
VIEW AN IMPORTANT DOCUMENTARY ON THE MARK OF BEAST HERE https://goo.gl/dQtW4Z
***
Music info:
Artist: Kai Engel
Album: Irsen's Tale
Song: Intro
License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/]
#EndTimeSurvivors
#SurvivorsNovel
#BrotherDave
#TheReturnOfChrist
#LeftBehind
Keywords
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