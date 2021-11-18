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Big Win! OSHA Suspends Vaccine Mandates
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60 views • November 18, 2021
Freedom and personal autonomy just won a victory on the vaccination front. OSHA has suspended implementation and enforcement of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private employers with more than 100 workers. This comes after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals kept in place a stay on the “emergency” regulation forcing the jab, citing “grave constitutional concerns and gamesmanship by the administration.”
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