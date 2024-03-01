Pet Palace 8

This is a learning experiment to teach myself the cordwood building technique as I’ve read about in books by Rob Roy. I do not follow instructions to the letter. I know I learn some things my making mistakes. I do some things intentionally wrong to see what happens. I did other things wrong in this series cause I honestly screwed up or was in a hurry.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.