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Rockefellers Scripted Covid-19 for: 2020 to 2023
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160 views • April 04, 2021
SPARS (80-pages long) written in 2017 projected drill 2025-2028 is for 2020-2023. Within 6 months to 1-year of being innoculated, massive brain damage will follow.
The Rockefellers are behind global depopulation; Schwab, Gates, Turner, Fauci are just front men. In 2017, Fauci warned of outbreak.
Everything is scripted in advance, all media reactions (all they say and do) pre-planned. Trump will be blamed for speeding up development of innoculations.
SPARS combines 4 plans: Event 201, Operation Lockstep, Crimson Contagion, Disease X into one plan.
Entire video can be viewed here:
Emergency Saturday Broadcast! World Shocked By SPARS 2025-2028 Document
https://banned.video/watch?id=6068e6f54749bf7c6f0fcb7b
The Rockefellers are behind global depopulation; Schwab, Gates, Turner, Fauci are just front men. In 2017, Fauci warned of outbreak.
Everything is scripted in advance, all media reactions (all they say and do) pre-planned. Trump will be blamed for speeding up development of innoculations.
SPARS combines 4 plans: Event 201, Operation Lockstep, Crimson Contagion, Disease X into one plan.
Entire video can be viewed here:
Emergency Saturday Broadcast! World Shocked By SPARS 2025-2028 Document
https://banned.video/watch?id=6068e6f54749bf7c6f0fcb7b
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