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Project Veritas - PART 1 Federal Govt HHS Whistleblower Goes Public With Secret Recordings Vaccine is Full of Sh*t (09.20.21)
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303 views • September 22, 2021
[PHOENIX – Sept. 20, 2021] Project Veritas released the first video of its COVID vaccine investigative series today featuring an interview with U.S. Health and Human Services [HHS] insider, Jodi O’Malley, who works as a Registered Nurse at the local Indian Medical Center.
Project Veritas encourages more brave whistleblowers like O’Malley to come forward with information on the COVID vaccine by emailing [email protected].
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Support the mission: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
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Mission Statement
Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
MIRRORED due to Censorship.
Project Veritas encourages more brave whistleblowers like O’Malley to come forward with information on the COVID vaccine by emailing [email protected].
Want Project Veritas to send you Part 2 directly? Sign up at: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/j/206F7438CF526768
Support the mission: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
Follow:
Telegram: https://t.me/project_veritas
FB: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas
IG: https://www.instagram.com/project_ver...
Telegram: https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII
IG: https://www.instagram.com/jamesokeefe...
Mission Statement
Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
MIRRORED due to Censorship.
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