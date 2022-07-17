How computers herd humanity...

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The video exposes how research into magnetically stimulated neurological processes, which is a fancy euphemism for electro magnetic mind control, is being done today. They have figured out how to maneuver people into a way they want them to go. That`s why that guy from the WEF Yuval Noah Harari , said there`s no such thing as Free Will, this video explains why he could say that.