Trump was Right Again and Killary & DNC fined for Steele Dossier

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Killary and the DNC are ordered to pay a fine of $1,000,000 for the Steele Dossier, Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. Again Trump was telling the truth and Fake news was lying and brainwashing the people.
More truth exposed about the so-called vaccine and it being a bio-weapon as a military doctor testifies her high command had told her to be silent about the military's data of the adverse effects to tens of thousands of active military. Judge rules in favor of Navy Seals challenging covid vaccine. https://www.jordanucmjlaw.com/2022/02/judge-rules-in-favor-of-navy-seals-challenging-covid-vaccine/
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Stephanie Clifford AKA (Stormy Daniels) loses appeal in case against Trump and ordered to pay more than $245,000 to Trump for Attorneys fees and more than $292,000 to the trial court work in the same case
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews/8410
Clinton Campaign and DNC pay fine over fake Steele Dossier. Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/clinton-campaign-dnc-agree-to-pay-fines-for-payments-of-steele-dossier_4372807.html
Military Doctor testifies in court: High Level Command Ordered Her Silence Over Frightening Vaccine Data.
https://www.westernjournal.com/military-doctor-testifies-court-high-level-command-ordered-silence-frightening-vaccine-data/
The Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Refers Criminal Action Against AZ Secratery of State Karrie Hobbs For Election Crimes
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/just-arizona-attorney-general-mark-brnovich-refers-criminal-action-az-secretary-state-katie-hobbs-election-crimes/
Israel Companies at NASDAQ Want to Bring Lab Grown Meat To The Masses.
https://forward.com/fast-forward/484752/israeli-companies-at-nasdaq-want-to-bring-lab-grown-meat-to-the-masses/
BREAKING: TX Federal Judge Grants Class Action Status To Navy SEALS In Lawsuit Against Secretary of Defense Austin Over Vaccine Mandates
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/2022/03/28/breaking-tx-federal-judge-grants-class-action-status-to-navy-seals-in-lawsuit-against-secretary-of-defense-austin-over-vaccine-mandates/
Biden - Food Shortages Will Be Real.
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/51221
How the Conspiracy label was conceived to derail the Truth movement
https://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=14945