What are plant hardiness zones?

If you are wanting to step up your food growing skills, you’ll want to brush up on your plant hardiness zone for your area.
A plant hardiness zone refers to an area on a map that indicates which plants will do best where you live, and this information is based on the average lowest temperatures for that area.
This should be the starting point in growing a successful food garden because as nice as it would be to grow certain plants, the area in which you live in may simply not be able to accommodate such plants.
