West Must "Acknowledge Responsibility" & Pay for "Climate Crisis," Says Lawyer at UN Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT-- So-called "fossil fuels" must be eliminated as quickly as possible and huge spending by taxpayers in rich nations for reparations and "historical responsibility" for "climate change" are needed, explained Bareesh Chowdhury with the Environmental Lawyers Association in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman at the United Nations COP27 Climate Change summit. "We need real, concrete tangible action within the next few years if we're going to make sure that the majority of human civilization does not incur the mass suffering that the climate crisis and extreme weather will bring," he said, adding that it should have been dealt with years ago. Standing against climate action is "a problem," the lawyer from Bangladesh continued, saying Trump was lying about climate to score political points in defiance of the global "consensus."





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.





