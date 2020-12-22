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UNITED STATES LEADER Ronald Explains Redemption & Ignorance & NORTHCOM
United States Leader Ronald
United States Leader Ronald
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UNITED STATES LEADER Ronald Explains Redemption & Ignorance & NORTHCOM.

If you have not redeemed your Birth-Certificate-Bond and become a Secure-Creditor then you are a CITIZEN/Slave instead of being a living-soul, sovereign and under no Jurisdiction. Many are completely ignorant that a Corporation in Washington the District of ISIS/Columbia has invaded the United States militarily via Northern Command [NORTHCOM] that is actively violating the 1974 Privacy-Act by having its J2 spy on every living-soul in its Area of Responsibility [AOR].

The Solution: Instruction-Manual for Sovereignty and Freedom https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088Q1DQVL/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_1DPWEb7RBT6BW

Please subscribe to my youtube channel and watch now for FREE and share the most important movie of our time that i wrote produced and directed, HOLLYWOOD AND VINE about the female Messiah who turns her back on the Department of Defense and saves the world from the forces of evil. Here's the link: https://youtu.be/xCjQ-grwaeg

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THE RONALD SHOW 2011 www.youtube.com/TheRonaldShow2011

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Hollywood and Vine BOOK
(Movie Head Books Book 1) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01DS8MKPS/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_oepPEbW8JY63S

The Second Coming of the Messiah
Book 1: The Awakening https://www.amazon.com/dp/1466379693/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_XqpPEb50G8FQA

Hollywood and Vine DVD
HOLLYWOOD AND VINE the movie https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D13TC4J/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_HbpPEbPZCXF70

How to Write a Screenplay in 30 Days or Less BOOKhttps://www.amazon.com/dp/1463440324/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_i9hQEbK43TEWP

RONONYMOUS - Step One of the Revolution DVDhttps://www.amazon.com/dp/B01J4E22GC/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_lcpPEb4VEE4NZ
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