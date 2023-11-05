Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Commands of Satan
channel image
KC-Sunbeam
68 Subscribers
67 views
Published 19 hours ago

Here I explain the Nine Satanic Statements and Eleven Satanic Rules of the Earth, chief principles of the Satanic Bible and Church of Satan. I add my critique. 

Keywords
the biblesinisraeljusticeethicsmoralsmosesprincipleswill of godgood and evilten commandmentschurch of satansatanic biblethe jewsright and wrongwords to live bynine satanic statementseleven satanic rules of the earth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket