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【Exclusive】9/18/2022 Miles Guo: Putin has terminal disease and is suffering from extreme inflictions. He could take insane actions during his final days and attempt to bring the world to an end; we are grateful to our Russian fellow fighters close to Putin, who risk their lives and provide us with the information, so that the entire world will know this top secret; Putin will not have more than 12 months to live