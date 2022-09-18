【Exclusive】9/18/2022 Miles Guo: Putin has terminal disease and is suffering from extreme inflictions. He could take insane actions during his final days and attempt to bring the world to an end; we are grateful to our Russian fellow fighters close to Putin, who risk their lives and provide us with the information, so that the entire world will know this top secret; Putin will not have more than 12 months to live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.