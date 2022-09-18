https://gnews.org/post/p1mmre10b





【Exclusive】9/18/2022 Miles Guo: Putin has terminal disease and is suffering from extreme inflictions. He could take insane actions during his final days and attempt to bring the world to an end; we are grateful to our Russian fellow fighters close to Putin, who risk their lives and provide us with the information, so that the entire world will know this top secret; Putin will not have more than 12 months to live



