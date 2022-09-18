Create New Account
【Exclusive】9/18/2022 Miles Guo: Putin has terminal disease and is suffering from extreme inflictions. He could take insane actions during his final days and attempt to bring the world to an end
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago
https://gnews.org/post/p1mmre10b


【Exclusive】9/18/2022 Miles Guo: Putin has terminal disease and is suffering from extreme inflictions. He could take insane actions during his final days and attempt to bring the world to an end; we are grateful to our Russian fellow fighters close to Putin, who risk their lives and provide us with the information, so that the entire world will know this top secret; Putin will not have more than 12 months to live


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
