Destiny Rezendes Interview - A 2019 CIA Epidemic Plan Outlines Near Exactly What Happened In 2020

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Streamed on:Aug 26, 12:03 pm EDT

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NewsTrending NewsinterviewsDestiny RezendesVaccinesCOVID19DoDCIAIn-Q-Tel

Joining me today Destiny Rezendez, here to discuss yet another of her very revealing and insightful threads. Destiny discovered a very important document from 2019 (that I had not seen prior to her work) in which In-Q-Tel, the venture capital firm of the CIA, outlined near exactly what later took place during the COVID-19 illusion of 2020. This has potentially major implications for the origin of this COVID illusion, the execution of the manipulation to this very day, as well as possible accountability for these crimes.

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