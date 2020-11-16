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Sunday UFO Cases and News with Robert (Bassett+NZ UFOs) ] - OT Chan Live#343 (600th upload)
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15 views • November 16, 2020
#StephenBassett #TTSA #NewZealandUFOs #UFOs #UFO #UAP #ALIEN
Topics
1) Gen Chat - Where was Charles
2) Shelly comments on Fraud Channels
3) Stephen Bassett on Blackvault clip about TTSA wth our opinions
added
4) The New Zealand, Muriwai Beach Encounter, 2014
5) New Zealand UFO Lesser Known Cases from 2011 to 2020
6) Bexhill UFO UK Aug 2013
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
Topics
1) Gen Chat - Where was Charles
2) Shelly comments on Fraud Channels
3) Stephen Bassett on Blackvault clip about TTSA wth our opinions
added
4) The New Zealand, Muriwai Beach Encounter, 2014
5) New Zealand UFO Lesser Known Cases from 2011 to 2020
6) Bexhill UFO UK Aug 2013
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
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