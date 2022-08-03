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Under the Wire - an Interview with Dr Bob Sears, Paediatrician
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AVN Choice
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226 views • August 03, 2022

It is rare to meet a medical doctor - especially a paediatrician - who is brave enough to put the health of his or her patients ahead of their own career. Dr Sears is one of those rare doctors!

He is also a father of three, author of The Vaccine Book (newly revised 2019) and seven other books, and co-founder of Immunity Education Group, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing balanced and complete information about vaccines, infectious diseases, and public health issues. He is also a physician advisor for The Autism Community in Action (TACA), co-host of The Vaccine Conversation podcast and creator of a brand new video series TheVaccineConversation.com . 

“Dr. Bob,” as he likes to be called by his little patients, earned his medical degree at Georgetown University School of Medicine in 1995 and did his pediatric internship and residency at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. He continues to practice pediatrics at his office in Dana Point, CA, where he provides a combination of alternative and traditional medical care. He has a passion for healthy natural living and incorporates this knowledge into his style of disease treatment and prevention by limiting antibiotic use, committing to breastfeeding success for his little patients, using science-based natural treatment approaches whenever possible, and focusing on good nutrition and immune system health. 

With the new threat of mandatory vaccination laws, Dr. Bob’s new mission is to insure that all families worldwide receive complete, objective, and un-doctored informed consent before they choose vaccination and that people everywhere retain the freedom to make healthcare decisions for themselves and their children.

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health freedomchild healthvaccinationdr bob searscovid-19
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