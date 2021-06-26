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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1560 - Clay Wray - Report on the crime
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13 views • June 26, 2021
Clay had just cashed his tax return and was walking back to his car, when Campbell walked up and hit him, knocking him to the ground. Sutton then took the $915 he had on him and ran to a stolen car. Clay was knocked unconscious and suffered a fractured skull from hitting the ground.
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