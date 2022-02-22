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GRAPHENE Mind Control Nanotechnology In All Covid Injections - UK Scientists CONFIRM (with Dr. Rob Verkerk)
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141 views • February 22, 2022
Dr. Rob Verkerk summarises the preliminary findings of an independent analysis of 3 types of Covid-19 shots - Pfizer, Moderna & Astra-Zeneca. The investigation was prompted by reports and concerns from scientists around the world suggesting that vials of Covid-19 vaccines may be contaminated with items that are NOT on the declared list of components.
#MedicalTyranny #GlobalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
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#MedicalTyranny #GlobalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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