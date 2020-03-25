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YouTubers: Do you ever wonder "Should I stay, or should I go?"
LBRYans United
LBRYans United
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6 views • March 25, 2020
This video was originally posted to LBRY here:

https://lbry.tv/@LBRYansUnited:7/Stay-Or-Go:1

What is a LBRYan?

The Term "LBRYan" is pronounced "Librarian" & it is a term that denotes a user of the "LBRY" platform/protocol (pronounced "Library")

LBRY is basically a decentralized peer to peer network for sharing content like videos and whatnot. The user experience is comparable to using things like YouTube. But with LBRY the USERS are respected at all levels, from small time creators like myself up to the biggest channels on the platform. As well as the end users, the VIEWERS of the content are actually respected on LBRY as well. There are ways to actually earn some LBRY Credits (LBC) Which is a legitimate cryptocurrency, just by USING the platform to view videos and inviting others to do the same. You do not even need to make your own channel and create stuff to earn money. But by all means, you should do that too. The platform needs more creators. Hence "LBRYans United" consider it an unofficial community outreach program on behalf of the fine folks who are running the show at the LBRY headquarters.

Read more about it on my site:

www.LBRYansUnited.com

If you did enjoy this video and want to show your support for real, you can leave me a direct TIP in the form of LBC. ALL tips are GREATLY appreciated but by no means expected.

If you want to see the world's creators start to take back the power over their creations, then JOIN US on MeWe and help us take this digital revolution to the next level!

Find us on MeWe here:

https://www.mewe.com/join/LBRYansUnited

Find ME on Twitter and MeWe @LBRYansUnited
and on Instagram @lbryansunited
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy