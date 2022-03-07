Russia Will Use Heavy Artillery To Bomb Cities and Cause Mass Atrocities and Refugee Crisis

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03/02/2022 Rep. Michael Waltz: Russia will bring in the heavy artillery, bombing cities and causing mass atrocities and refugee crisis. I’m not sure the Russian industrial base is up to the task of being able to replace those vehicles, all of the munitions that are involved. If Ukrainian resistance can hit the supply lines, they’ve got a fighting chance.