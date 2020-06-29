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Lockdown Hypocrisy: Why Are BLM And 'Pride' Exempt?
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58 views • June 29, 2020
RonPaulLibertyReport

Tens of thousands marched in a joint BLM/'Pride' rally over the weekend in Chicago (and elsewhere) with the blessing of the same officials who are threatening churches, forcing face masks, and ripping liquor licenses from bars that won't shut their doors (again). Claiming that "cases" are skyrocketing, officials from Texas and across the country are trying to return us to devastating lockdown. But why aren't they talking about the falling death rate?
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terrorismmaskblmronpaullibertyreportpandemichypocrisytestlockdowncovid-19social distancing2nd wave
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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