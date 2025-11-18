🚨 ARCHBISHOP VIGANÒ JUST DROPPED A NUCLEAR TRUTH BOMB

When a senior Catholic Archbishop — a former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States — openly accuses global elites of infiltrating Western governments to impose Agenda 2030… the world should stop and listen. Viganò warns: “A dangerous subversive elite has infiltrated the highest levels of Western institutions to implement a criminal global plan.” He says those who expose this “global coup” are silenced through: • Censorship • Intimidation • Psychiatric abuse • Arrest And he names a political prisoner the mainstream refuses to talk about: Rainer Füllmich — imprisoned for the crime of telling the truth. Then Viganò goes further than almost any church figure in our lifetime: “It is not Füllmich who belongs in prison, but those who committed the greatest crime ever against humanity.” And he names them: Fauci Gates Schwab Soros von der Leyen Bourla …and their accomplices in public office. This is unprecedented. A senior Archbishop accusing the globalist power structure of crimes against humanity — and calling the emerging system what it is: A totalitarian regime spreading across Europe, Canada, Australia and every nation controlled by the UN, NATO, WHO and WEF. His call to the world is clear: “Raise your voice. Defend the persecuted. Free Rainer Füllmich.” History is accelerating. The Church is speaking. Whistleblowers are being jailed. And the globalists are losing their grip. The truth is breaking through.

~Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò

Mirrored - Jim Ferguson

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!