BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨 ARCHBISHOP VIGANÒ JUST DROPPED A NUCLEAR TRUTH BOMB
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10139 followers
Follow
13
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1186 views • 3 days ago

When a senior Catholic Archbishop — a former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States — openly accuses global elites of infiltrating Western governments to impose Agenda 2030… the world should stop and listen. Viganò warns: “A dangerous subversive elite has infiltrated the highest levels of Western institutions to implement a criminal global plan.” He says those who expose this “global coup” are silenced through: • Censorship • Intimidation • Psychiatric abuse • Arrest And he names a political prisoner the mainstream refuses to talk about: Rainer Füllmich — imprisoned for the crime of telling the truth. Then Viganò goes further than almost any church figure in our lifetime: “It is not Füllmich who belongs in prison, but those who committed the greatest crime ever against humanity.” And he names them: Fauci Gates Schwab Soros von der Leyen Bourla …and their accomplices in public office. This is unprecedented. A senior Archbishop accusing the globalist power structure of crimes against humanity — and calling the emerging system what it is: A totalitarian regime spreading across Europe, Canada, Australia and every nation controlled by the UN, NATO, WHO and WEF. His call to the world is clear: “Raise your voice. Defend the persecuted. Free Rainer Füllmich.” History is accelerating. The Church is speaking. Whistleblowers are being jailed. And the globalists are losing their grip. The truth is breaking through.

~Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò

Mirrored - Jim Ferguson

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
gatesreiner fuellmicharchbishop viganoborla
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy