US Sports Track & Field Feat. Sam Kendricks leads trio to Paris in pole vault...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube
Featured course:
Training for the Pole Vault and Multi-Event Athletes
by Wisconsin Track Coaches Association
https://bit.ly/PoleVaultTraining
This lecture, led by Coach Zach Siedmeier, an experienced and knowledgeable coach in track and field, provides valuable insights and strategies for effectively training athletes who specialize in pole vaulting and multi-event competitions. With a focus on optimizing performance and maximizing development, Coach Siedmeier covers various aspects including technical training, speed development, and event-specific workouts tailored to the unique needs of pole vaulters and multi-event athletes.
https://bit.ly/PoleVaultTraining
Video credit:
Sam Kendricks leads trio to Paris in pole vault at the U.S. Track and Field Trials | NBC Sports
2016 Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks, 2020 Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen and 2023 USA Indoor silver medalist Jacob Wooten punch their tickets to Paris at the U.S. Track and Field Trials.
#NBCSports #TeamUSA
» Download the NBC Sports app for up to the minute Olympic Action
» Watch Live Sports on Peacock on Apple TV: https://apple.co/3LTWrZw
The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Radio