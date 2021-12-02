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Many Fish: Uptick Telegraphing Mandatory YouKnowWhat. 12/1/2021 [01.12.2021]
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10 views • December 02, 2021
Do you KNOW where you stand? Do you stand on the rock which is Jesus Christ? The Word of God?
If not, what is coming upon the world will utterly destroy you, period! I pray you truly know Him. God bless you all!
EU video source;
WAKEUPJESUSISCOMING
WAKE UP
382 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Yz...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
4,613 views Dec 1, 2021
Many Fishers
17.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Jloqagaa5YI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
If not, what is coming upon the world will utterly destroy you, period! I pray you truly know Him. God bless you all!
EU video source;
WAKEUPJESUSISCOMING
WAKE UP
382 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Yz...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
4,613 views Dec 1, 2021
Many Fishers
17.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Jloqagaa5YI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
Keywords
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