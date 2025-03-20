Ella Mattsson joins the Z clowder

The lyrics go something like this. (I actually forgot what I really typed in at first. I used a translation tool to translate to russian. And now I translated it from russian to englisch. Lmao) The girls found a laptop while searching through the rubble of a post-apocalyptic war zone. The computer was full of saved videos from Zanimations. They watched them over and over to take their minds off the horrors of the robot war Nostalgia for the good old days before the robot war. Time to destroy some more spider drones, in the name of zanimation and samurai cat zansan. Videos of samurai cats gave them strength, hope and laughter. The red letter Z became their symbol. But the war against spider drones continued. Time to destroy some more spider drones, in the name of zanimations and samurai cat zansan. Now some background info to this vid: I generated countless images and then let AI animate the "good" ones. Saved about 75 of those animations to use for this video. (obviously I had to generate a helluva lot more that I didnt save, cuz crap outputs.) If this video generating stuff using a start frame image + prompt gets a little better, then I can imagine making a full on narrative driven vid. (headcanon for the 3 wargirl-characters in a postapocalyptic war against the robots already exists. But ideas are never the problem with this kinda thing. Its actually making them a reality wich is the difficult part. And making it good is a whole other story... Cant expect the first one to be really good, but if one doesnt do it, one cant get better.) One of the challenges with this kinda thing will be the sound aswell btw. Bc obviously the footage doesnt come with sound. Blahblahblah. We will see, if I ever get to that. Should bang out that sparta-vid I promised, but the interest in that seemed sadly rather low. Wont stop me though. But in case you are still reading, perhaps do me a favour and listen to that long musik vid and tell me the best tracks. 2 ppl giving feedback is a bit too low to be really helpful. And last but not least. FROBELDOBEL!