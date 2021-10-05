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Not Taking My 5G Videos Serious?? 00073
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405 views • October 05, 2021
5G is the Killer- Covid must be 'administered'- Freemasons push the vaccines and say nothing about 5G and the big channels say nothing about Reptilian DNA in Covid Vaccines but I have said that for about two years- Now the hybrids are being born from women who took one or more Jabs- And I get few views-
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