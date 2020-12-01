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Opinions and Beer Segment- Gardening
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27 views • December 01, 2020
I promote my book on permaculture gardening and talk about what you can do. With gardening season a few months away, you can get your relatives a book about permaculture gardening for Christmas so they can cut costs and eat better in the long run.
To get my book:
https://www.lulu.com/shop/alexander-bourg/permaculture-gardening-on-a-shoestring-budget/paperback/product-24487753.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Full episode of the subject of gardening:
https://www.podbean.com/eu/pb-rg5as-d958c8
To get my book:
https://www.lulu.com/shop/alexander-bourg/permaculture-gardening-on-a-shoestring-budget/paperback/product-24487753.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Full episode of the subject of gardening:
https://www.podbean.com/eu/pb-rg5as-d958c8
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