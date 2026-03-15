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The Viking Age was a period from around 800 to 1050 CE when Norsemen known as Vikings undertook large-scale raiding, colonizing, and trading throughout Europe and even reached The North American Continent.
I Note That The Viking Age Was Around Two Hundred and Fifty Years and I Am Aware The That is The Averge Age of Most Civilivations Thoughout History. American Is Approching It's Two Hundred and Fiftyieth Aniversary and I Wonder and Worry About This.