IMYTA One Paris Under Siege (2001)
Published 21 hours ago

The first edition of Jon Julio's I Match Your Trick Association. Crews from all over the world represented their love for rolling. Coming from as far as Russia, Poland, Finland, Holland, Ireland, Scotland, England, Switzerland, Germany, Portugal, the Czech Republic, the USA, and of course, France.

