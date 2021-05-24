The Dogs Of Covid: Canines Better Than PCR Test At Sniffing Out Virus

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A new study has suggested that man's best friend is 90 percent accurate in sniffing out people infected with the coronavirus. The New York Times reported last year that the PCR test widely used currently may be reporting 90 percent false positives! So why aren't dogs being used? Is it because they cannot be manipulated like the tests can be? Also today, Fauci does another flip-flop - this time on the origin of the virus. And more from the hypocrite hall of shame...