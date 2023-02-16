Create New Account
Most Important Chapter in Bible Prophecy
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Feb 16, 2023


Pastor Stan shares the most important Chapter in Bible Prophecy today. We will be looking at an incredible revelation that only recently came to Pastor Stan’s attention. You don’t want to miss this one!


00:00 - Louis Jourdan

02:55 - Why is this the Most Important Chapter?

04:15 - The Dragon

07:35 - No Kingdoms Yet

09:28 - Return of False Gods

20:33 - Worship the Beast and the Dragon

24:22 - Must Be Killed with the Sword

30:41 - 666


