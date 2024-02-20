Iran's Ballistic Missiles READY and Pointing at Israel (The Great Tribulation Begins ANY Time)

This podcast has covered Iran in Bible prophecy several times throughout various discussions, but now it's time to take a more focused look at Iran's role in the initiation of what Jesus called the Great Tribulation.





This period of "Jacob's Trouble" is supposed to be unlike any other time in history and more destructive than Noah's flood. What scenario would possibly cause such a global scenario to unfold? The most likely answer, as will be presented in this Livestream, is thermo nuclear war on a worldwide scale.





Join us as we discuss Iran's role in end times prophecy and get ready for what is very likely to happen next on the geopolitical stage as their ICBMs are pointing towards Israel.





