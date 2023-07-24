Todd Coconato Show I Special Guest Jackie DuVall
A dear friend and one of the producers at "Sid Roth's It's Supernatural", Pastor Todd welcomes Jackie Duvall! She's got a pure heart and she really has a desire to please the Lord, to serve the Lord. And the Scripture says, "Humble yourself in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up. This woman of God is not trying to build a kingdom." She's trying to build the kingdom. There's an anointing on her we believe that the Lord is going to continue to expand her territory.
@jackie.duvall
Website: www.PastorTodd.org
To support: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
To get Pastor Todd's brand new book, please go here: www.PastorToddBook.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.