Todd Coconato Show I Special Guest Jackie DuVall
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Published 18 hours ago

Todd Coconato Show I Special Guest Jackie DuVall

A dear friend and one of the producers at "Sid Roth's It's Supernatural", Pastor Todd welcomes Jackie Duvall! She's got a pure heart and she really has a desire to please the Lord, to serve the Lord. And the Scripture says, "Humble yourself in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up. This woman of God is not trying to build a kingdom." She's trying to build the kingdom. There's an anointing on her we believe that the Lord is going to continue to expand her territory.

@jackie.duvall

Website: www.PastorTodd.org

To support: www.ToddCoconato.com/give

To get Pastor Todd's brand new book, please go here: www.PastorToddBook.com

Keywords
godjesussid rothtodd coconatoremnant newsjackie duvall

