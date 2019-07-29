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Former Head Of Security Of Festival Where Mass Shooting Happened, Speaks Out
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147 views • July 29, 2019
John Bannister, former head of security for the Gilroy Garlic Festival where a recent public shooting took place, details his take on public mass shootings and what the public can do about it.
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