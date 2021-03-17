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Democrats blame Trump for border crisis | Ex-advisor goes off
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40 views • March 17, 2021
As many lawmakers are calling for better handling of the US-Mexico border 'crisis,' prominent leaders in the Democratic party like Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and more have branded the problem that the Biden administration has 'inherited' from Trump. Trump's former advisor reacts to these comments. - with Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo
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