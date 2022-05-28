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Get Your Vitamin D Daily
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285 views • May 28, 2022
In this episode of my new series, Just One, Vitamin D is the focus.
These are short videos focused on Just One health topic that can support you making healthy changes!
I'm a Nutritional Endocrinology Coach, which means I help clients get informed about what really supports their health, whether they have a diagnosis, or know they want to make healthy changes before they get one.
Be sure to subscribe here to catch all of my Just One and other videos as they come out, and also be sure to head over to my website and subscribe to be one of the first to know when new posts, resources, and opportunities come available.
WEBSITE: www.elainewatkins.com
Have a wonderfully blessed day!
These are short videos focused on Just One health topic that can support you making healthy changes!
I'm a Nutritional Endocrinology Coach, which means I help clients get informed about what really supports their health, whether they have a diagnosis, or know they want to make healthy changes before they get one.
Be sure to subscribe here to catch all of my Just One and other videos as they come out, and also be sure to head over to my website and subscribe to be one of the first to know when new posts, resources, and opportunities come available.
WEBSITE: www.elainewatkins.com
Have a wonderfully blessed day!
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