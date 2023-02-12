Wasteful Con-Inc Grifters

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1120)

"Look at Turning Point USA... They're headquartered in Arizona. Did we win Arizona in the midterms? Did we win Arizona in 2020? Did they summon anybody for Stop the Steal?

"There's a lot of waste in politics, there's a lot of money that gets blown and you never really see the tangible result."



*

Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/

