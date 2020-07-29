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Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Announce Plan to Microchip Everyone on Earth - FULL SHOW 7/28/20
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816 views • July 29, 2020
BBC News & others are celebrating the Brave New World of forced inoculations, contract tracers and Mark of the Beast ‘digital tattoos.’ Tune in as world-renowned expert in home security and constitutional law, Joel Skousen of World Affairs Brief, joins us LIVE IN STUDIO to discuss how to protect yourself and your family in these difficult times:
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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