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Dr Vladimir Zelenko: Treatment for Those Who Took the Vaccine and More.. [24.08.2021]
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734 views • August 25, 2021
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These two doctors lightly debate details and treatments for both Covid and its vaccine. Share with people concerned about either or.
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/IUyUZ1twp4uv/
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These two doctors lightly debate details and treatments for both Covid and its vaccine. Share with people concerned about either or.
Banned Video Archive
17127 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IUyUZ1twp4uv/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
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