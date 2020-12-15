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Tweet Series Day 2 (Sept 18, 2020)
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1 view • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is #HenryAaron***. He played my favorite sport, baseball. It is a tougher watch these days, but thinking of the greats from the past always makes it worthwhile. Henry’s highlights are amazing. He had a beautiful swing and broke the home run record. The man who followed him in the lineup when he did it was #DustyBaker. He went on to be a great manager. He got this close to winning it all on several occasions and now has the toughest job of all, so let’s all give the #HoustonAstros a break. They are blessed to have such a great manager, and I wish him nothing but the best until the WS. Another great baseball player is #TimAnderson who plays in Chicago. He is the most exciting player to watch. He is leading the charge of players who want to get rid of the unwritten rules and have fun. He plays in the spirit of #JackieRobinson who changed baseball and America forever. He is a true legend. Kids from a school named in his honor will always be winners in my eyes. Let’s make the game fun again.
P. Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #JackieChan. He is a Martial Arts master. His movies are so inspiring. One of his best is #RushHour. The movie kicks all forms of ass. #ChrisTucker kicks all forms of ass too. Back to Jackie, he was also in a called #RumbleInTheBronx. The Bronx is the home to the #NewYorkYankees, the GOAT of baseball teams. They have had countless stars as they represent the biggest city in America, talk about pressure. A great TV show moment is when the GOAT of comedic television characters, #GeorgeCostanza from #Seinfeld, got a job with the Yankees. He mixed it up with their owner #GeorgeSteinbrenner. He was the boss and you don’t cross the Boss. One of the most Iconic moments ever to take place at #YankeeStadium is when #GeorgeWBush threw out the first pitch after 911. It was a perfect pitch, and it still gives me chills to this day. The man who caught the pitch is #DerekJeter who is a Yankee all-time great. I love how he is fixing the #MiamiMarlins today. It’s great to see.
Note—Play Ash “Kung Fu (Rumble In the Bronx Theme”
https://youtu.be/sRrICKgB3wE; #RumbleInTheBronx
Note—Play “President Bush Throws Out First Pitch of Game 3…2001”
https://youtu.be/NjGcCI9ByWw; #Chills
Note—Thank you for @CobraKaiSeries for renewing my faith in Television. Cant Wait for Season 3.
P. Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #JackieChan. He is a Martial Arts master. His movies are so inspiring. One of his best is #RushHour. The movie kicks all forms of ass. #ChrisTucker kicks all forms of ass too. Back to Jackie, he was also in a called #RumbleInTheBronx. The Bronx is the home to the #NewYorkYankees, the GOAT of baseball teams. They have had countless stars as they represent the biggest city in America, talk about pressure. A great TV show moment is when the GOAT of comedic television characters, #GeorgeCostanza from #Seinfeld, got a job with the Yankees. He mixed it up with their owner #GeorgeSteinbrenner. He was the boss and you don’t cross the Boss. One of the most Iconic moments ever to take place at #YankeeStadium is when #GeorgeWBush threw out the first pitch after 911. It was a perfect pitch, and it still gives me chills to this day. The man who caught the pitch is #DerekJeter who is a Yankee all-time great. I love how he is fixing the #MiamiMarlins today. It’s great to see.
Note—Play Ash “Kung Fu (Rumble In the Bronx Theme”
https://youtu.be/sRrICKgB3wE; #RumbleInTheBronx
Note—Play “President Bush Throws Out First Pitch of Game 3…2001”
https://youtu.be/NjGcCI9ByWw; #Chills
Note—Thank you for @CobraKaiSeries for renewing my faith in Television. Cant Wait for Season 3.
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