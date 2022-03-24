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Why are Liberals Supporting neo-nazis in Ukraine? Because they are useful in setting up the New World Order
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50 views • March 24, 2022
Why are Liberals Supporting neo-nazis in Ukraine? Because they are useful in setting up the New World Order
WHY ARE LIBERALS SUPPORTING NAZIS IN UKRAINE?
...and WHY ARE THE MAJORITY OF JEWS LIBERALS?
Nazi stands for National Socialism. The Dutch media still hides the Ukrainian Nazism, Biden and Nato are supporting Ukraine and Putin is the bad guy. The truth is totally different. Besides, Biden and his cronies want to protect their corruption
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SWnKLcTe2NwQ/
WHY ARE LIBERALS SUPPORTING NAZIS IN UKRAINE?
...and WHY ARE THE MAJORITY OF JEWS LIBERALS?
Nazi stands for National Socialism. The Dutch media still hides the Ukrainian Nazism, Biden and Nato are supporting Ukraine and Putin is the bad guy. The truth is totally different. Besides, Biden and his cronies want to protect their corruption
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SWnKLcTe2NwQ/
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