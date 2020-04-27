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Battles Being Fought In Washington. Kevin Shipp Xposes TheDeepState.
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103 views • April 27, 2020
This channel does research and brings you the most up to date video about the global operation going on right now against the elite pedophile to save thousands of children from satanic cults and expose the coup attempt by those same elites against the US President Donald J Trump.
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Whistleblower Kevin Shipp Risk his life, to tell the truth about the secrets of the shadow government. Watch the New Documentary with Kevin Shipp,
Please subscribe to get notifications when new videos are released. Also please find the video creator's original description below and support his great work. Thank You!
Whistleblower Kevin Shipp Risk his life, to tell the truth about the secrets of the shadow government. Watch the New Documentary with Kevin Shipp,
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