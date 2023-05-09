America Turns Into THIRD WORLD Country: Illegal INVADERS FLOOD Border As Title 42 Expires

Stew Peters Show





May 8, 2023





140 countries are represented in the current influx of illegal invaders coming to America.

Michael Yon is in Panama and is here to provide an eyewitness account of the caravans of illegals getting closer to the border.

Many Chinese nationals are flying to Cancun and then joining the army of illegals.

The Red Cross is distributing maps showing migrants exactly how to get to the United States.

The taxpayer funded organization Immigration and Border Management is handing out free rape kits because they assume sexual assault will take place on their trek to America.

Many of these people have deadly diseases like multidrug resistant tuberculosis and epidemic typhus.

There is an intentional effort to destroy nationalism through unchecked illegal immigration.

Luxembourg used to be the crown jewel of Europe and now has a migrant population of 50%.

Texas is turning into a literal battleground and it’s only going to get worse.

We are in a state of war and the United States is being destroyed biologically, demographically, and the dollar is collapsing.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2mqvz6-america-turns-into-third-world-country-illegal-invaders-flood-border-as-tit.html



